Helen Bach: The sun always shines on TV

I've 'loved' Morten Harket for 40 years now, ever since I heard the opening bars of 'Take On Me', saw the ground-breaking part-animated video to accompany it, and put the large glossy Smash Hits posters on my bedroom walls.

Even though they've long rejected the notion that they were an 80s 'boy band', they were mine - the first group I ever saw live, at Wembley Arena, courtesy of a coach trip/gig ticket combo purchased from a local record shop, accompanied by my pals Karen S and Alex H.

The same mates who, when we were on an 'A' level Geography trip to the Commonwealth Institute in Kensington, decided that during our lunch break we'd go and find Morten Harket's house in Holland Park, because Alex had heard via a friend in the fan club that was where he lived.

But sadly we ran out of time before we had to get back for our afternoon lecture, and being conscientious students gave up our dream of meeting Morten in person. Which is probably just as well, because heaven-only knows what sort of drivel we would have said to him!

Anyway, the reason for this trip down 80s memory lane is because Morten Harket has been in the news having made public his Parkinson's diagnosis. He is Scandinavianly-stoic about it all, and taking the same view as his 94 year old father who says about his failing body 'I use whatever works'.

It seems like only a short time since we saw Morten performing on the Masked Singer, but he has said that he currently doesn't feel like singing and doesn't know if he will be able to again.

Which for those of us who love his voice, and recognise it anywhere, is heartbreaking, so we can only imagine how painful that is for him.

I'm sure a-ha fans around the world - including my pals Karen and Alex who I haven't seen for many years - will join me in sending Morten and his family all our love and best wishes, and thank him for providing us with that iconic soundtrack to our 80s teenage years.