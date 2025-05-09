Helen Bach: Seismic - Northamptonshire's Reform-ation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'Seismic' - I'm going to borrow Tom Pursglove's word; it was nice to see my former MP's picture pop up on the Northants Telegraph live blog featuring the local election results on Friday 1st May.

Being a bit of a self-confessed politics nerd I followed the blog closely throughout Friday afternoon and evening - well done to the team for keeping us updated with results as and when they happened.

I then watched, as one by one, long-standing North Northamptonshire councillors lost their seats to Reform UK. I'd predicted to friends, family, anyone who'd listen frankly, that these results would be interesting, and that Reform would take some seats - I just didn't think they'd take that many, and I certainly didn't think they'd win in places like Gretton and Weldon.

When you hear that politicians pre-election - either local or national - say they are standing down to spend more time with their families, I always think that's a euphemism for 'crikey, I'm not going to be voted in next time round, I'm off'.

Helen Bach comments on the latest Local Elections

At this point, I would like to say how sorry I am that some good, hard working local councillors have lost their seats, and to thank them for their many years of service. The sad truth is, they've been punished for what the parties they represent are doing nationally, I would suspect that in many cases it's not personal to them and this is a protest vote.

So, now Reform have the ruling majority on North Northamptonshire Council are they going to come good with their promises? I'll be honest, I'm not entirely sure what those promises were now as I've recycled all the election flyers I received.

But with power comes great responsibility, and as well as fixing potholes, more importantly they are now in charge of caring for some of the most vulnerable people in our society - children in care, children with special needs, and adult social care, to name but a few.

I hope the new councillors listen to people, and ask for help and advice if they need it - and stop Northamptonshire's countryside being concreted over with yet more warehouses.