Helen Bach Northants Nosh: New Lodge Farm, Bulwick, Northamptonshire

New Lodge Farm, just off the A43 to Stamford, is a great example of diversification.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A working mixed farm, it is also now home to a highly regarded campsite - complete with glamping pods, shepherd huts, and even a swim spa - farm shop, and café/restaurant.

It was here that we headed one sunny August morning to partake in their full English Breakfast in beautiful rural surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now I know most people have a firm idea of what a full English should or shouldn't contain. This has been a source of discussion with friends in probably the best debating venue of all - the local pub - and everyone has their favourite items or ones they don't like to see on their plates. For example, where do we all stand on fried bread (personally a no), or black and/or white pudding (yes please, just don't tell me how it's made!)?

New Lodge Farm, Bulwick

I'm also a believer that tea is the only hot beverage of choice you should consider to accompany your full English. My mate N - a fellow cooked breakfast fan and devotee - disagrees, and says a decent coffee is what's called for every time.

As my husband and I were fairly peckish, we both plumped for The Farmer's Feast, costing £13.25 per person. This option consisted of two sausages, two rashers of bacon, two eggs (fried), mushrooms, tomato, a small pot of baked beans, a hash brown and one slice of toast. We washed this down with a pot of tea for two, costing £6.50.

Probably not the cheapest full English we've ever had, but the quality was good and freshly cooked to order, and the service was swift and polite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For smaller appetites, there is a Stockman's breakfast for £10.25 which consists of one sausage, one slice of bacon, one egg and the accompaniments as above; or there's an Allotment breakfast with two vegan sausages, one egg and the other accompaniments for £10.25. Lighter breakfasts are also available, including almond croissants; natural yogurt and granola with fresh homemade berry compote; or bacon, sausage or fried egg baps.

New Lodge Farm, Bulwick

Breakfast is served Monday to Friday 9am to 12 noon; Saturday 8.30am to 11.30am, and on Sundays from 8.30am until 11am.

New Lodge is a licensed venue and offers a variety of menus, including steak supper nights and pizza nights, plus Sunday lunches. For more information please visit their website - www.newlodgefarm.co.uk or call 01780 450493

Please note all meals were paid for in full without revealing that this was for a review. Prices and timings are correct at the time of writing.