Helen Bach: Inside our neurodiverse minds

Chris Packham might not be everybody's cup of tea, but I think he has done for neurodiversity what Davina McCall did for the menopause - that is, make explanatory documentaries that should be required viewing for everybody, particularly medical and educational professionals.

A close friend of mine plucked up the courage to mention to her GP that she thought she was probably on the Autistic spectrum - his response was that as she'd managed to get to the age of 50 without a diagnosis he didn't see the point in her trying to get one now.

Imagine how that made her feel? Sadly, this isn't unusual either, as Chris's documentaries outlined. As neurodiverse conditions are lifelong, surely a diagnosis at any age is worthwhile, particularly when you consider the statistic that one in seven of us has some form of neurodiversity?

I watched the Autism documentaries when they came out a while ago, but the new ones - currently available on BBC iPlayer - focus on ADHD and Dyslexia.

Informative and heart-breaking are probably the best words I could use to describe them. Henry, the young lad with ADHD, vividly described what it was like to live with the condition, constantly worrying what people thought of him. He was intelligent, articulate, creative and humorous.

The older woman with ADHD had flitted from job to job - her Dad called her a butterfly - and she was only diagnosed after her condition worsened with the onset of perimenopause. She felt angry that she'd had to live her life not knowing what was wrong with her, and watching the programme I felt angry for her too, and other women in her situation.

The show about Dyslexia featured Lee from Wales, who had described himself as 'just a builder'. He was anything but that - a pillar of his community, a first responder, a wonderful singer - he just struggled with words and filling in forms. Chris's step-daughter Megan, who also has Dyslexia, talked about overhearing her teacher at primary school describing the table she was sitting at as 'the stupid table'; absolutely shocking.

Remember the statistic - one in seven people has neurodiversity. That means we all know somebody who is neurodiverse, whether they've been diagnosed or not.