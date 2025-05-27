Helen Bach Column: Why are people fighting over Labubu dolls?!
I'm guessing I'm not alone in this, so I will briefly share with you what my research has gleaned - basically picture a doll which looks a bit like a shrunken Cabbage Patch kid wearing a hooded baby-gro, which people are then collecting and attaching to their bags because the likes of Rihanna and Dua Lipa have done exactly that.
Yes, I don't get it either, but then I'm guessing we're not exactly their target market? But it did get me thinking - what were the 'must have' things that were around when we were younger?
At this point I'm going to re-visit my obsession with the Evel Knievel stuntcycle set that I never personally owned, but would play with when somebody else brought theirs into school on the last day of term when you could bring a toy from home; (remember that? Almost as exciting as when the TV trolley was rolled into class!).
Oh, it was brilliant - wind the handle, set it against the ramp and watch it take off before hurtling across the classroom floor, narrowly avoiding the Teacher's ankles!
I hear the kids these days all want these Stanley drinking cups - I'm all for staying hydrated, but paying around £45 for a glorified/modified fancy flask with integrated straw? No thank you!
But I do have fond memories of my Kermit the Frog Roughneck Thermos which I took to school. They were supposedly unbreakable, but I'm fairly sure a lad in my class decided to prove that wrong!
So while trends change, and items seem to get a lot more expensive, kids have always wanted the 'latest thing' which all their friends have too.
Just retain your dignity and don't go scrapping over them in shops please - it's not a good look!