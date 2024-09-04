Helen Bach Column: (What's the story) No ticket glory?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Gallagher brothers burying the hatchet and the Oasis reunion and forthcoming gigs have dominated the news lately. This was, on the face of it, a good thing - at least it would have been if the ability to purchase tickets wasn't right up there with walking backwards on the moon while performing brain surgery and complicated algebra simultaneously!

Even tech-savvy younger people were commenting on how difficult it would be to buy a ticket - so imagine how I felt?! Back in the mists of time when I went to see live bands, you just rang a number, spoke to a human, told them how many you would like, and paid. They duly arrived in the post. Simple.

Either that or you popped into a record store - like Discovery in Corby Town Centre - and bought a coach/ticket combo, which meant you didn't have the faff of trying to arrange transport and parking. All this for around £20! Can you imagine? I'm not sure we realised how fortunate we were, we took it for granted that as long as you could spare a few quid, you could go and see a band.

Now? Now you have to do a quiz question, almost give away your inside leg measurement among other personal details, get an email, click a link - praying it's not dodgy - wait in a virtual waiting room, hope your WiFi doesn't cut out at the critical moment, and then you might, just might, be able to buy some.

Back in the mists of time when I went to see live bands, you just rang a number, spoke to a human, told them how many you would like, and paid. Photo by Yvette de Wit on Unsplash

No wonder it seemed every television channel was explaining to folk how they might possibly, if all the stars aligned and the gods of the internet were on their side, be able to buy a ticket that might be akin to a month's salary for some (bearing in mind VIP tickets cost £506, before any 'dynamic pricing' kicked in).

A friend got through to the final process, was accused of being a 'bot' and thrown off the website, causing her to cry her heart out.

Me? I decided that as much as I would like to see Noel and Liam, I just couldn't devote that amount of time and stress to the process.

Sorry guys, definitely maybe next time...