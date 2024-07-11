Helen Bach Column: Time for a return to decency in British Politics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

That's it then, hopefully for another five years - not sure Brenda from Bristol or I could cope with another General Election any sooner!No real surprises in the eventual outcome, and here's wishing the incoming Prime Minister and MPs all the best, because we know they're going to need it.

In a moment of post-Election reflection, it's also a time to thank our outgoing MPs for their many years of service - Tom Pursglove for Corby and East Northamptonshire, and Philip Hollobone for Kettering.

As I said to the chap who came canvassing for Mr Pursglove and knocked on my door one Friday evening, it doesn't really matter how good a job he's done locally, he's been let down by those higher up in his political party, with Partygate being a particular bone of contention for many ordinary, decent, law-abiding people.

I watched a good deal of the Election Results coverage, and I must confess I gave a small smile when I saw some of the formerly-mighty losing their seats and having a 'Portillo moment' - yes, I mean you Liz Truss, thank you once again for your disastrous mini-budget!

Helen Bach's column this week asks for a return to decency in British Politics. Photo credit: jamie-street Unsplash.

But in all seriousness, there's something else I need to talk about, and that's the disgusting language used about Rishi Sunak in some circles. Criticise him for his leadership, criticise him for his errors in judgement - D Day premature exit springs to mind - but to call him an effing p word is an absolute disgrace. Genuine political debate should be better than this; there's no need to resort to insults about racial heritage.

Unfortunately, a consequence of mainstream parties appearing to ignore concerns expressed by some sectors of the country is that, as a result, some voters feel marginalised and then migrate towards groups or independent representatives holding more extreme views.

Let's hope the new incoming Government can reunite the nation by listening to, and acting upon, the needs of its citizens.

A good start would be a properly functioning NHS, with more doctors, dentists and hospitals; more teachers, support staff and school places; affordable, regular and reliable public transport - oh, and fix those bloomin' pot holes pronto please!