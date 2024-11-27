Helen Bach Column: Strictly - the new 'opium of the people'?

I've watched Bake Off this year, but not been as engaged as usual - I'm not sure why; with everything that's going on in the world I found myself getting annoyed with people crying over cake, and wanted to tell them to get a grip!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily Alison Hammond was in the tent to comfort them, and coax them through their flip outs. She really is a lovely person, and fab in this role. I was so pleased that Georgie won though, she really deserved it.

I've not committed to I'm A Celeb either; I saw some of the first show and thought the two Barrys - McGuigan and GK - were hilarious, and of course I wish Northamptonshire's Rev Richard Coles all the very best for his time in the jungle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when it comes to Strictly, I remain absolutely hooked. It's the televisual highlight of my week.

Columnist Helen Bach talks about her latest TV must-watch

I don't come from a dancing background - not sure why I even felt the need to write that, how many of us around here do?! - but my favourite dances are the Paso Doble and the Argentine Tango, guaranteed to bring an element of drama and glamour (when performed properly!).

My favourite celebs of this series, who I vote for every week? Sarah Hadland, Chris McCausland and Pete Wicks. Very different dancers, but fab-u-lous darling for various reasons.

Sarah and Vito are a great team, and put a smile on my face week after week with their limitless enthusiasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris and Dianne are marvellous - he's redefined what people thought possible of somebody who's blind, and she is an extraordinary teacher. What they've achieved is remarkable.

And Pete? I didn't really know him before this as I've never seen TOWIE, but I like him and the fact he goes out there and does his best. Plus I don't think I'll ever forget those pink PVC trousers and Shirley's reaction to them!

Karl Marx said religion was the opium of the people (i.e. their relief from reality); with the decline in church attendance, and in these troubled times, we could perhaps re-write that as Strictly being the opium of the people? Certainly I'm addicted anyway!