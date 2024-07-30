Helen Bach Column: Shocking behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been a couple of things I've seen on the news recently which truthfully have made me gasp (and that was before the horrific news about the stabbings in Southport, too awful for words).

The first was a lead item about Charlotte Dujardin whipping a horse, which seemed totally unnecessary. Admittedly, I'm not an Olympic show jumper/dressage specialist, but it was completely over-the-top and uncomfortable viewing.

Surely this isn't normally how these horses are trained? If it is, don't we have to ask serious questions if we really want this in the Olympics? She has apologised, withdrawn from the Olympic Games, and said this behaviour is completely out of character, but I guess we'll have to wait for the official enquiry for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, this act was then very swiftly overshadowed by a report later the same day of a Police Officer at Manchester Airport seemingly kicking a suspect in the face and then stamping on his head.

Columnist Helen Bach comments on the horrific stories making our headlines this week.

I only say 'seemingly' because the chap lying on the floor with his hands behind his back had his face blurred out on the images I saw, so you couldn't exactly view the whole thing - which is just as well, because what I did see was shocking and horrifying and made me gasp at the sheer brutality of the act.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not anti-Police - they have a tough job to do, and most are hard-working and dedicated to the service.

We also subsequently saw the footage of the earlier disturbance and several officers being attacked, and learned that a female Police Officer had her nose broken. This is appalling, and my sympathies are with her and her colleagues, I hope they are all OK and make swift recoveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the response from the now suspended officer, despite the severe provocation - of a complete loss of control and temper, and a lack of use of reasonable force - does the Police as a whole no favours.