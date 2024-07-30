Helen Bach Column: Shocking behaviour
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first was a lead item about Charlotte Dujardin whipping a horse, which seemed totally unnecessary. Admittedly, I'm not an Olympic show jumper/dressage specialist, but it was completely over-the-top and uncomfortable viewing.
Surely this isn't normally how these horses are trained? If it is, don't we have to ask serious questions if we really want this in the Olympics? She has apologised, withdrawn from the Olympic Games, and said this behaviour is completely out of character, but I guess we'll have to wait for the official enquiry for more details.
However, this act was then very swiftly overshadowed by a report later the same day of a Police Officer at Manchester Airport seemingly kicking a suspect in the face and then stamping on his head.
I only say 'seemingly' because the chap lying on the floor with his hands behind his back had his face blurred out on the images I saw, so you couldn't exactly view the whole thing - which is just as well, because what I did see was shocking and horrifying and made me gasp at the sheer brutality of the act.
Don't get me wrong, I'm not anti-Police - they have a tough job to do, and most are hard-working and dedicated to the service.
We also subsequently saw the footage of the earlier disturbance and several officers being attacked, and learned that a female Police Officer had her nose broken. This is appalling, and my sympathies are with her and her colleagues, I hope they are all OK and make swift recoveries.
But the response from the now suspended officer, despite the severe provocation - of a complete loss of control and temper, and a lack of use of reasonable force - does the Police as a whole no favours.
It sadly reminded me of scenes from America - and made me glad that not all of our Police Officers carry guns at all times.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.