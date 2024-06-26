Helen Bach Column: Place your bets - who will be the new Leader of the Opposition?
There's only one winner with gambling - and that's the bookmakers. I don't pretend to even understand the odds, I think there's quite a lot of maths, probability and algorithms involved... and at that point I start daydreaming about rainbows and unicorns because that's a part of my brain that has decided not to join in with the rest!
While there's an ongoing investigation into people who placed a bet on the date of the election, I don't want to say too much about that - it's really not a good look again though, is it?
What I can say is that when the General Election was announced, I said to my husband and daughter, my friend S and her husband, indeed anybody else who would listen, 'I bet Alicia Kearns will be the Leader of the Opposition after 4th July'.
In case that's not a name with which you are familiar, Ms Kearns was the Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton (and is now the prospective candidate for Rutland and Stamford). In my mind, hell will freeze over before the Tories lose that seat - but the way things are going, and if the opinion polls are correct - she might well be one of the few left, the last woman standing as it were.
Then something else occurred to me - what if the Tories weren't even the opposition party?
What if it's Sir Ed Davey - he of the increasingly daft Lib Dem publicity stunts - or Nigel Farage of the Reform Party, or somebody from the SNP? Or a coalition combination of all of them, if that's even a thing?
I wonder what the odds are for any of the above permutations?!
