Helen Bach Column: Place your bets - who will be the new Leader of the Opposition?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I've said it before, I'm not a betting woman. Well, that's not strictly true - I grew up in a house with a horse-racing fanatic father, so I have had the occasional flutter on the Grand National or at Dingley Point-to-Point, where I would put a pound each way on a horse whose name I liked. Not very scientific, and unlikely to get me addicted to losing my money on the gee-gees on a regular basis.

There's only one winner with gambling - and that's the bookmakers. I don't pretend to even understand the odds, I think there's quite a lot of maths, probability and algorithms involved... and at that point I start daydreaming about rainbows and unicorns because that's a part of my brain that has decided not to join in with the rest!

While there's an ongoing investigation into people who placed a bet on the date of the election, I don't want to say too much about that - it's really not a good look again though, is it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What I can say is that when the General Election was announced, I said to my husband and daughter, my friend S and her husband, indeed anybody else who would listen, 'I bet Alicia Kearns will be the Leader of the Opposition after 4th July'.

Photo by Elliott Stallion on Unsplash

In case that's not a name with which you are familiar, Ms Kearns was the Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton (and is now the prospective candidate for Rutland and Stamford). In my mind, hell will freeze over before the Tories lose that seat - but the way things are going, and if the opinion polls are correct - she might well be one of the few left, the last woman standing as it were.

Then something else occurred to me - what if the Tories weren't even the opposition party?

What if it's Sir Ed Davey - he of the increasingly daft Lib Dem publicity stunts - or Nigel Farage of the Reform Party, or somebody from the SNP? Or a coalition combination of all of them, if that's even a thing?