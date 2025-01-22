Helen Bach Column: Pete Wicks and the cuteness overload...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I've gone from being somebody who had barely heard of Pete Wicks to being a fan. I think fan might be too strong a word, maybe there's a better one? An admirer? Although I don't think that's right either.

Put it this way, his new show is worth watching, and he won me over completely with his confession that he prefers dogs to humans!

I've often said the same thing, having to clarify depending on to whom I'm speaking, that of course I love my family too.

I'm not a regular viewer of U&W or whatever the channel is called, so I had to seek it out for 'Pete Wicks: For Dogs' Sake', which is just as well, because it was worth the effort (Freeview 25, in case you were wondering).

Pete, it would seem, is a regular visitor to his nearby Essex Dogs' Trust centre, and he is in his element, talking, cuddling and playing with puppies and dogs of all ages.

I've watched three episodes now, and every time I've cried. Don't let that put you off though, because I've been known to cry at the News.

Sometimes these are happy tears - like when rescue dogs find their forever homes. It's joyous to see dogs going to live with new owners who will look after them properly.

Sadly, there are times when I cry because I can't believe that humans treat animals so badly, and we have seen underweight and flea-ridden dogs, eight day old puppies who've been found abandoned in a plastic bag, and hear that some dogs can't make it, no matter how much love, time and effort that the Dogs' Trust staff and vets put into their care.

Much respect to the lady at Dogs' Trust in Leeds who hand-reared a litter nicknamed 'the Potato Pups' (they were brought in to them in a crisp box), did two-hourly feeds and had to take over the role of their Mum including toileting duties (I won't go into details, you'll see for yourself if you watch the show!)

Thanks also to Pete for highlighting the work of Dogs' Trust and giving us a weekly cuteness overload of puppies and dogs!