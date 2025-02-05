Helen Bach Column: Northants Nosh - The Lake Isle, Uppingham

For this month's review I've popped over the border into Rutland and visited The Lake Isle in Uppingham, which styles itself as a 'restaurant with rooms'.

Now this is what I consider to be a 'special occasion' place - prices are a bit higher than I'd normally pay, but my goodness is it worth it!

Plus, for those in the know, they do a really good set menu price on selected dates and days. With an eye on value, we headed there on a mid-week night and took advantage of their Dine for Less three courses for £28.50 per person offer.

On this occasion I went vegetarian throughout, and for starter selected the Moroccan-style crispy feta pastries with pomegranate seeds, sweet & sour beetroot, sumac onions and watercress. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this resembled a spring roll, the pastry was light and crunchy, the accompaniments perfectly complementing the piping hot feta.

For my main, I had the English herb and miso roast aubergine, served with green lentil dhal, jalapeno coconut yogurt, fava bean and halloumi bhaji. This was a taste sensation - if vegetarian food tasted and looked this good all the time I would be converted!

My dessert was a chocolate panna cotta, with blood orange sorbet, honeycomb, and spiced almond shortbread. The panna cotta was wobbly perfection, the sorbet tangy, and the shortbread biscuits among the best I've ever eaten (and that's saying something!).

Husband selected smoked and cured salmon & trout preserved lemon & mascarpone cheesecake, with trout caviar, cucumber, capers and poppy seed for starter. He followed this with featherblade of beef, stout-braised carrot, celery & blue cheese fritter with curly kale colcannon. He then plumped for The Toffee Plate for dessert - comprising sticky toffee pudding, butterscotch delice, treacle & Somerset apple brandy tart, smoked sea salt caramel ice cream. Although he enjoyed all three courses, he thought the dessert course was the best - simply sensational.

For me, what sets The Lake Isle apart from other eateries I've visited is the presentation - it was exquisite from start to finish. I felt like I was on Great British Menu! The service is also good, attentive without being intrusive; they didn't flinch when I said tap water was fine for the table either.

There is a comprehensive wine list but I stuck with my tried and tested NZ Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc (Allan Scott) costing £9.50 for a 175ml glass or £36 a bottle. Husband was driving so drank Adnams Ghostship non-alch, costing £4.85 a bottle.

Parking is available on the street outside the restaurant. For more information visit the website - www.lakeisle.co.uk Booking essential, call 01572 822951.

NB - prices correct at time of writing. Please refer to the website for details of the special offer menus and prices. Meals were paid for in full, without disclosing this was for a review.