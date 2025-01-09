Helen Bach Column: How I became faithful to The Traitors...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I'm a fan of pies - I'm partial to the odd mince one at Christmas, a steak one at New Year, and an M&S Gastropub chicken, leek and smoked bacon the rest of the time (no, I'm not sponsored by them, they're just the best I've eaten so far).

If I cut into a pie and the filling is meagre, I get quite disappointed, even cross. We once had a beef pie from a well-known large supermarket which contained absolutely no meat whatsoever! It was just a few sad, lonely carrots floating in equally pathetic gravy.

We're not big complainers usually, but on this occasion we did go to Customer Services the following week with the box and mention it to the staff present, who simply laughed. I wasn't impressed - let's just say they should re-name their desk 'lack of customer service', and I took my pie purchasing to another purveyor!

Anyway, moving on, for the pie I'm consuming this week is that of the humble variety. I'm not afraid to admit when I'm wrong about something - and I was wrong about television show The Traitors.

For two series I held out, resolutely refusing to jump on that bandwagon. But lo, this New Year's Day, I tuned in to the first episode of series three and I was hooked - so much so I even watched the next episode straightaway on iPlayer.

It's so good - for anyone who like me hasn't seen it before, it's apparently based on the children's game 'Wink Murder'? I'd never heard of this; I'm told they play it at the Cubs or Scouts or something, but as a Brownie I think the most exciting game we played was eating a chocolate bar with cutlery while wearing woolly gloves!

Anyway, there are the Faithful, there are Traitors, there are challenges to be completed, and money to be accrued. 'Murders' and 'Banishments' take place, and people leave almost every show, so don't get too attached to any of them.

The shenanigans take place under the watchful eye of Claudia Winkleman, wearing the most coveted wardrobe on television - glorious coats, tweeds, woollens, capes, boots, and her now trademark fingerless gloves - in the fabulous Highlands of Scotland, in a castle no less.

Trust me, it's well worth the three hours a week commitment needed.