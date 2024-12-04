I sometimes wonder if I'm the only person of my generation who didn't watch Live Aid.

Don't get me wrong, I'd have loved to, but we only had one television (from Radio Rentals) and Saturday afternoon was always dedicated to sports - Dickie Davis was like a member of the family, World of Sport, Grandstand and horse racing permanent fixtures.

I didn't get any say about what was watched that evening either, but it was possibly Bergerac, followed by Cagney & Lacey, I honestly can't remember. But everyone was talking about Live Aid at school on Monday morning, so I just had to nod and smile - I couldn't admit I hadn't seen it.

I do remember joining in with 'Run the World', and did the 2km course around where we lived. I couldn't afford the logo t-shirt and have no actual proof I took part - but it's the one and only time I've done any official run, I did raise some money, probably not much, but every little helps.

But I think like most people around at that time, we vividly recall Michael Buerk's report from Ethiopia in 1984. The news report that stirred Bob Geldof and Midge Ure into action, and created Band Aid, gathering together British and Irish singers to sing a charity single to raise funds for famine relief.

40 years later, and it's easy for some people to be cynical, and criticise, and look back with more knowledgeable eyes, but I honestly think that those involved thought they were doing a good thing and helping those in need.

The lyrics of the song aren't meant to be taken literally - surely it's allegorical, a call to action? Otherwise are we saying Bob Geldof doesn't like Mondays, and Vienna means nothing to Midge Ure?!

We weren't actually meant to 'tonight to thank God it's them instead of you'; and we are all hopefully aware that Africa is a large continent and some parts have snow and rivers.

'Do they know it's Christmas?' wasn't questioning people's Christian beliefs either, more a reminder to us that we need to think of 'the world outside our windows' and consider those worse off than ourselves - both at home and overseas. Surely that message resonates as much today as it did 40 years ago?