Helen Bach Column: Between a Rock(ingham) and an 'Ard(enbury)' place...

What's in a name? Quite a lot as it happens, and I've read that there's even a sort of science behind choosing the correct moniker for a housing development, for example, including elements of psychology, marketing and local context.

Who knew? I don't remember that being an employment option when I went to the Careers Fair at School! But seriously, 'Ardenbury' - who came up with that proposed name for the new housing development on the West of Corby?!

When I first read it, my initial thought went to Wellard, the dog from EastEnders, not sure why as I don't even watch it.

Now, maybe I didn't get the memo, or I missed it and the deadline for the competition, but wouldn't this have been a great opportunity to engage with the people of Corby and its surrounding villages and ask them for their input in naming this housing estate?

However, true to form, I've never let the lack of being asked stop me from giving my opinion (!), so here are some suggestions of my own which I'd like to share with you all:

West Carlton - it's on the other side of the road from East Carlton, makes sense to me;

Chapel St Andrews - combining some parts of the names of the landowners who've flogged their land in order for it to be built, but also acknowledging the Scottish heritage of the town by referencing the Patron Saint of Scotland. Also sounds quite classy don't you think?

But please, under no circumstances market it as something like 'South Rutlandshire' - please learn from the disastrous North Londonshire debacle/epic fail when Priors Hall Park was advertised on the London Underground.

Can I also be so bold as to enquire if this new development will be given a Northamptonshire address and postcode? It's always seemed quite anomalous to me that Rockingham, for example, has a Market Harborough, Leicestershire address and postcode.

Those of us from around here are proud of our town and our county and don't appreciate it when people try to rename it for us without our consent!