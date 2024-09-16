Harry Potter and the unnecessary television reboot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I didn't even know they were making a Harry Potter television series until I read about the casting call - I'm definitely too old to be considered for the role of Hermione though! But it got me thinking - why are there so many remakes, or reboots, rather than creating new material from scratch?

They did a new version of Magnum PI, still set in Hawaii I believe but with a few changes like Higgins now being a woman or something - I don't know, I haven't watched it. Because Magnum is Tom Selleck, full stop. If you grew up watching 80s television, you'll get it.

It would be like re-casting the role of Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote; or Hyacinth Bouquet in Keeping Up Appearances - there are some actors who are so intrinsically part of a role that to have another person play it is in my mind unthinkable.

Morse is John Thaw - no question, no messing. That's why Endeavour, the Morse prequel was clever - we could accept Shaun Evans in the role because he wasn't replacing John Thaw, just playing a younger version of his iconic character. That works, and is a good idea if they want to extend a franchise.

Action photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Remakes/reboots would definitely be harder for me to accept in some films though. Can you even imagine remaking Breakfast At Tiffany's with another actor playing Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly? No, it would be a crime against classic cinema, and it would be a brave person to even try.

Likewise, I'm hoping Hollywood never takes the notion to remake any Cary Grant, Gregory Peck, Grace Kelly, or Katherine Hepburn films, to name but a few. Having said that, I think they did try a new version of Cape Fear - the original was scary enough, so I daren't even try the modern one!

There are some film roles which should always remain with the actor who originally played them - Tom Cruise is Maverick, Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones.

When the credibility of them being a fighter pilot/instructor and an archaeologist/action hero inevitably fades, please just retire the character altogether and create new concepts!