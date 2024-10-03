Gen Kitchen MP: ‘This is a government determined to get Britain back on track’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hard work has started but there is more to do

October 12th marks 100 days of the new Labour government. In that short time, we have achieved a lot but there is much more to come.

We have listened to campaigners whose lives have been forever changed by awful incidents. Our Hillsborough Law will support victims of major disasters while Martyn’s Law will strengthen the security of public events. Raneem’s Law will see specialist domestic abuse advisers in 999 control rooms and Awaab’s Law will protect social housing tenants from damp or dangerous homes.

Labour has set up a National Wealth Fund which will see the government partner with business to invest in industries of the future and the creation of GB Energy will lower bills and boost our energy security. We are committed to backing British workers and encouraging economic growth.

Gen Kitchen MP

Renters will be better protected by our Renter’s Rights Bill and a taskforce will be formed to help end homelessness.

From April, hundreds of primary schools will offer free breakfast clubs to help working families and make sure thousands of children don’t start the day hungry.

On transport, plans have been set in motion to renationalise the railways and to bring more busses under the control of local authorities, connecting communities with improved networks.

The hard work has begun but there’s still a long way to go. It won’t be easy and at times difficult decisions will need to be made but this is a government determined to get Britain back on track and to improve the everyday lives of people.

Will the changes to winter fuel allowance affect how residents decide to heat their homes in the coming months?

In news closer to home, I have spent September busy meeting constituents, third sector organisations and responding to those needing my help who have been affected by local flooding.

In response to constituents concerns about changes to the Winter Fuel Allowance, I am hosting a multi-agency pensioner money and benefit advice clinic on October 3rd in Unit 26 of the Swansgate Centre (opposite Peacocks) between 13:00 - 17:00.

As many will have read, my office is now based at 11 Church Street, Rushden, NN9 10YU. This is to save the taxpayer money and means I live in Wellingborough but work in Rushden. Drop-in sessions and bookable surgeries will continue.