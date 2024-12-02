Gen Kitchen MP: Small businesses are key to economic success

Small businesses are key to the economic success of our country. During my time as MP for Wellingborough and Rushden I have visited many shops, cafes, manufacturers, and other local enterprises to pledge my support.

This week’s upcoming Small Business Saturday is a national campaign to encourage people to ‘shop local’ and celebrate the role small businesses play in our communities.

This is an issue I am passionate about. I recently launched a Town Centre Taskforce to work with key stakeholders in Wellingborough to look at ways we can support local businesses on the high street and make the town centre a place people want to visit.

People tell me they don’t feel safe on Rushden and Wellingborough high streets. Therefore, the first action from the taskforce was to carry out a canvass of the area to promote local initiatives to tackle anti-social behaviour and help businesses connect with customers. I also have a walk about scheduled with the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone to identify problem areas.

The Town centre canvass was also a great opportunity for me to pop into some of the local businesses I haven’t yet had a chance to visit as well as some of my favourite independent retailers. We can all do more to support local enterprises. In Wellingborough, I Iove to stock up on tea from Irvins, grab breakfast at Ugly Mug, browse the jewellery in Maxines, and shop for gifts at the Wine Chateau or Cozy Creations.

In Rushden, when I want great coffee, I head to Happy Mondays and I pop into Peach to get my nails done. For lunch, I always recommend Savour the Flavour or the Coffee Barne in Higham Ferrers. My favourite full English breakfast is at Cafe @25 in Irthlingborough and for an evening out you cannot beat a meal at Ember in Nene Court. For something more Christmassy be sure to attend the Castle Theatre’s Panto this year – it is very funny.

I also try to support businesses by attending our local Chamber of Commerce events and meeting with NNBN who do so much work with businesses in the county.

This Saturday is the perfect opportunity for all of us to visit our high streets for a bit of Christmas shopping, a bite to eat or to socialise with friends in the evening. Let’s all do what we can to back our small businesses. As I like to say, “use it or lose it”, so if you have business you want to shout about do let me know.

Merry Christmas and remember to shop local!