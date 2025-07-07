Gen Kitchen MP: A lot has been achieved in 12 months, there's much more to come

We have just celebrated the first anniversary of the Labour Government and there have been some big achievements in that time.

We inherited a health service that was broken, but since last July this Government has brought NHS waiting lists down to the lowest level for two years with £4.2m extra appointments made available.

In North Northamptonshire, 11 GP surgeries have been approved for funding to create additional space to see more patients, boost productivity and improve patient care.

£80m has also been granted for GPs in England to support patients in the community, rather than being sent to hospitals. And since October, over 1500 GPs have been hired - the biggest boost in government funding for GPs in years.

Few things are as important as the education of our young people. Under the Tories, schools were literally left crumbling. Now, this Government has pledged a £38b capital boost for England's schools with 750 set to be rebuilt by the end of the decade.

From this September, working parents in Wellingborough & Rushden could save up to £7,500 a year through the new 30 hours of Government-funded childcare – a project which will support the delivery of this with 6,000 new childcare places being provided nationally.

In Wellingborough, Oakway Academy is one of the first 300 schools to receive funding for a school-based nursey and has also been part of the first free breakfast club rollout. 750 free breakfast clubs have been launched across England, including 17 in Northamptonshire.

Anti-social behaviour and crime blight our communities, which is why the Labour Government has brought in the Crime and Policing Bill. The bill will tackle the epidemic of serious violence and equip police with the powers they need to combat antisocial behaviour, crime and terrorism.

In other areas, we have secured vitally important trade deals with the US and India, we’ve banned bonuses for water bosses, we’ve provided funding to fix 7 million potholes – including £3.2m for North Northamptonshire, we’ve increased the national minimum wage, we’ve launched Great British Energy and started the nationalisation of our railways.

Much has been achieved in just 12 months, even more will come over the next four years.