Dr. John Smith Column: It will always be our NHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rev Dr John Smith, 1 October 2024 - John Smith talks about our NHS in crisis and asks what shape it will take in the future.

There is so much to be proud of in our NHS. Note that word, ‘our’, if you would. The NHS is part of us, one of us, we belong, just like a member of our family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And yet somehow it is like a family in trouble, there’s a crisis, too much going on, as a family we are squeezed into a small house – there isn’t enough room. The housekeeping runs out before the end of the week, it is difficult to plan or even see the future. We are beginning to argue, who’s right, who’s wrong?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family in crisis, we all recognise it.

Photo by Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash

An NHS in crisis, we recognise it too but do not want to admit it. Unless you are in your late 70s, it has always been here and here for you.

And in those 70 plus years, there has been a revolution, the medical advances have been and are spectacular. When I came to Kettering in 1971 there were no ultrasound scanners, let alone CT or MRI, no cardiac catheterisation, no endoscopy. What we had is what every hospital had, we awaited a revolution that would improve our care, help us live longer, get home sooner. After all, it was (and is) our NHS, but with all these advances the housekeeping went up - and the numbers of staff, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My make-believe family extended the house then moved. Some were content but others not, ‘it is not what we are used to’. Our hospital too (note the word ‘our’) – a new A and E, pharmacy, path labs, new ward blocks and later Rockingham wing for obstetrics and gynaecology.

On and on it goes, more staff (lots) of every persuasion, more of everything … never greedy, but never enough.

Everything begins to slow down, blood tests once available daily now wait three to four weeks, A and E overflows into the hospital car park, waiting in ambulances that patients may already have waited hours for. There are beds in corridors, interminable waiting lists. I genuinely feel bad about these things but they are worth mentioning because they are how we perceive what has happened, but it’s a perception that we struggle to understand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families in trouble may have therapy, try ‘somewhere else’, or divorce. Our NHS has therapy, tries to sort itself out, politicians argue and point fingers. It is sad when they make promises impossible to keep … £400 million for a new hospital in Kettering always did sound like a fairy tale.

There is so much more that needs to be said, if you can bear with me that can wait for another day. I will leave you with one thought. It will always be our NHS, but it may not be the same NHS.