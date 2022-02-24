WICKSTEED PARK COLUMN: Work experience you can build on

Wicksteed Park will have many job vacancies during the summer

Many of those who have worked for us in the past have used their roles as a stepping stone to successful careers in the leisure, retail, food and drink and entertainment sectors.

Some have stayed with us and progressed to full-time senior roles.

As we approach the time of year when we start looking for seasonal staff to do a wide variety of jobs throughout the summer, I took a few moments to look at the feedback we had from people who worked with us last year.

What is clear is that working at Wicksteed Park is more than just a job.

Some of the many comments we received included:

“I would like to thank you for taking me on as part of your team.

“My experience here has really boosted my confidence and I have gained many skills.”

“Thank you for these past few months, they have been amazing!”

“I have made friends for life and I will never forget it! I will, for sure, be applying in 2022. I have loved every minute of it and making connections with the public has been a joy, so thank you.”

“The best part about working at Wicksteed is how you can do a different thing every day.

“It mixes up the day and stops you from getting tired and bored of doing the same thing.”

“This role has left me with many valuable life skills that I’m certain will benefit my future careers, as well as many happy memories. Thank you again for giving me this opportunity.”

“I just want to say how amazing the experience has been.”

We offer a flexible and fun working environment, and at Wicksteed Park; no two days are the same.

To meet our seven-day operation we can offer flexible shift patterns and new opportunities to suit the customers’ needs.

Summer 2022 jobs will be advertised soon.