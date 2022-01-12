WICKSTEED PARK COLUMN: The Play Factory is back!

There is fun to be had at Wicksteed Park in Kettering all year round

As well as meeting a need in the local community, we wanted to expand the way people used the park, as it didn’t make sense to focus all our attention on the short summer window when all the existing rides and attractions were open.

One of the first things we did as part of this new focus was to open Wicky’s Play Factory indoor soft play, and it was an immediate success.

In fact, it proved so popular that probably the most-asked question we received, as we came out of lockdown and gradually started to get the park up and running again, was: “When will Wicky’s Play Factory be open again?”

It has taken some time,

as we’ve had to wait for Covid-related capacity restrictions to relax, and to complete work in other areas of the park, but I’m so pleased to say that day has now arrived.

Wicky’s Play Factory has super-fun slides to whizz down, tunnels to climb through and giant ball pits to launch into, and it was great to see people enjoying it again at the weekend.

There is also a café for the grown-ups to relax in; there is a range of flexible party packages available and even the option to hire for exclusive use.

If you’d like to discuss, or enquire about bookings then you can email [email protected] or call 01536 512475.

As ever with the park, there is always something to keep us busy and preparations have already begun for later in the year, when more of the attractions will be open.

Each winter all our rides are serviced and undergo maintenance work and, although recruitment of seasonal staff doesn’t begin in earnest for a little while, we currently have a range of job opportunities available for people who want to join the team.

If you are looking to advance your career or try something entirely new, to view our vacancies and apply, please visit: www.

wicksteedpark.org/careers