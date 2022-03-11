WICKSTEED PARK COLUMN: The park where nothing stands still!

Wicky’s Farmyard is a new attraction at Wicksteed Park in Kettering

Last year, for example, despite the challenges of coming out of lockdown, we managed to open our new Meerkat Manor attraction and launch the new Galaxy Invaders ride, which so many of you enjoyed.

This year, with Easter opening on April 2 just around the corner, we have announced the opening of Wicky’s Farmyard, where you can see and enjoy a wide range of animals, such as giant rabbits, pigs, goats, barn owls, ferrets, chickens, ducks and guinea pigs.

The farmyard is located at the top end of the park and entry is included in the price of a wristband, or you can buy individual tickets for £2.50 each.

All our rides and attractions are open throughout the Easter holidays, so you can enjoy rides such as Dinosaur Valley and Galaxy Invaders, or enjoy the thrills of traditional favourites, such as Rocky River Falls, the Paratrooper and the dodgems.

There will also be an interactive Easter egg hunt around the park and young children can enjoy all the fun of Wicky’s Easter Ball (admission £5 per child) in the Pavilion on Saturday, April 9.

Encouraging people to get involved in community projects at the park is very important to us, so it was lovely to see volunteers and local residents taking part in a tree-planting day last weekend, as part of Wick-steed Park’s contribution to The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

During this year, around 1,000 trees and shrubs will be planted to recreate the Paradise Spinney, which was historically on the site close to the fishing lake and park railway.

The national network of Lord Lieutenants is helping to galvanise tree-planting activities across the country, with communities, charities, schools, youth groups, councils and landowners planting trees to create a lasting legacy in honour of the Queen’s leadership of the nation for the past 70 years.