The symptoms of long Covid and how to manage them

Fatigue can be a symptom of long Covid

In autumn 2020 long Covid became apparent on various virtual groups with discussions of continuing debilitating symptoms after suffering from Covid 19 and the term “long covid” was coined.

In January 2022 the Office of National Statistics considered that 1.3 million people in private homes have long covid which is defined as symptoms persisting for 12 weeks or more

It should be noted that long Covid occurs not just in severely ill patients who had been hospitalised but also those who had milder symptoms and managed themselves at home.

Symptoms include breathlessness, chest tightness, cough, palpitations, fatigue (which can be really debilitating), loss of concentration (brain fog), abdominal pain, reduced appetite (with often a loss of sense of smell and taste), and joint pain, dermatological symptoms plus others including Covid toe.

Management advice included advice recommending the involvement of a multidisciplanary team approach. Most sufferers are managed at home and with advice on self- assessments plus contact with professionals.

The NHS website has useful advice on this.

Kettering General Hospital is planning to run a virtual event on this topic as part of a new programme of membership and wider public events during 2022.

In my next column I will discuss nutrition.