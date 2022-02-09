The benefits of good nutrition when trying to combat long Covid
Dr Mabel Blades, public governor for East Northamptonshire and freelance dietitian, writes long Covid and nutrition
This is an evolving area, but I have learned:
Sufferers often feel very frustrated that there is no simple solution and sometimes people do not understand the condition
Many find filling in diet diaries, other forms and reading long pieces of information difficult due to brain fog
People can be so fatigued that they find shopping, cooking and even eating exhausting. Three regular meals based on easily prepared items each day plus simple snacks like fruit, nuts or plain biscuits are helpful.
Advice from doctors, nurses, dietitians, physiotherapists and occupational therapists can be invaluable to individuals.
Patience is needed as recovery can be slow
Any loss of taste and smell can put people off eating so different textures and flavours can be tried. A zinc supplement may help.
Adequate fluid (2 litres each day) can help with alertness
A vitamin D supplement 10 micrograms per day is advised for adults
Omega 3s are helpful for brain function so include oily fish like salmon, sardines, pilchards, and mackerel
Plenty of vegetables and fruit are recommended, and some research suggests this helps with recovery.
If the diet is unbalanced supplements of multivitamins and minerals can help
Monitor weight and if excess weight is lost snacks such as high protein yoghurts, milk shakes and other items may help
Kettering General Hospital is planning a virtual event on this topic in spring 2022
PLEASE NOTE For specific advice on diet please consult your dietitian, doctor, or health professional.