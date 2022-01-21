MEET KGH's GOVERNORS: New face joins the board

KGH

I am delighted to have been elected as a Governor for Kettering General Hospital Trust

Patient Participation Groups (PPGs) are volunteers who function as critical friends to GP surgeries. Their role is primarily seeking out and sharing patient comments and preferences with the GP’s and staff in general practises.

Many go much further, for example organising health focused events, creating surveys, designing newsletters, and managing social media sites.

I joined the Higham Ferrers Surgery PPG five years ago to support the NHS. At that time, the surgery was at a low point but has since improved significantly and is now rated as good.

I strongly believe in the NHS’s move towards an integrated care system (ICS) with a more joined up process focusing on prevention rather than cure. For that reason, I recently put myself forward to become a governor of Kettering General Hospital.

With these two roles I will be aiming to further the integrated care system that is going forward in Northamptonshire.