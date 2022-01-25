MEET KGH's GOVERNORS: Navigating local health and care services
Sheila White, KGH Public Governor for East Northants for Kettering General Hospital, writes
Patient engagement in the provision of Health and Social Care is a legal requirement.
Good communication is paramount in any walk of life and more so in the provision of health and social care.
When the Government plan for Integrated Care Systems comes into place later this year it will become even more essential for everyone to work together to provide these services and good communication will be essential.
My personal goal is to keep involved in as many areas as possible to learn and share expertise, experience, and information.
As a public governor at KGH representing East Northamptonshire, I am the representative on the Group People Committee of Kettering and Northampton Hospitals, a member of the Patient Experience and Involvement, Steering Committee and the Governor Community Engagement Group. In the Community as a member of the Healthwatch Northamptonshire Advisory Board I am a member of the Integrated Care Across Northamptonshire (ICAN) People Advisory Committee. This committee receives presentations to inform us about how the Health, Social Care and Voluntary Services are working to provide Integrated Care.
As the vice-chair of the East Northants PPG (Patient Participation Group) Association (ENPA) I have contact with PPG representatives from the Surgeries in the East Northants Primary Care Network where we share information and concerns, ENPA is facilitated by SERVE a Voluntary Sector Organisation. We have two North Northamptonshire Councillors and the CEO of SERVE as ex officio members.
My circle of communication continues to grow! A colleague calls it ‘Joining the Dots’ So if you want to know about care I will try and help. Find out more about our Council of Governors and how to become a member of KGH at https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/our-council-of-governors. You can find out who your local Governors are on this page and contact them by emailing [email protected]