MADE WITH MANY: Be inspired by stories from the local community

Wellingborough District Hindu Association celebrated International Women’s Day

Some amazing events for International Women’s Day recently took place with Wellingborough District Hindu Association and Wellingborough African Caribbean Association.

Hearing women sharing their stories with other women, and celebrating together, was incredibly powerful.

During lockdown, when such things could not go ahead, Made With Many commissioned a number of remote projects to connect the community, including the South Asian Heritage Project, a Homeless Stories Project that led to the creation of the You Must Stay at Home publication by Ryan Leder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More recently, writer Karen Rust has published a series of letters written by people in Wellingborough during lockdown.

A Tale of Two Citizens allowed younger people and older people alike to share their ideas at a time when many were isolated.

Finding out more about the local community and their lives in the town has given me a sense of local pride, and like many others I think it would be great to hear more.

Made With Many is now working with several community groups – thanks to National Lottery players and the Heritage Fund – to gather local stories ready for a celebration of local people next year.

The Wellingborough Stories Festival will take place next February, and will include lots of events and artwork showcasing the stories that are being collected across diverse communities in Wellingborough; celebrating the lives of disabled, LGBT, Black, older and younger people in Wellingborough.

Watch this space as we share more as the project progresses.