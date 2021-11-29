KGH Foundation Trust members meet
The KGH Foundation Trust annual members' meeting was held virtually on November 3 and a recording is available.
The meeting included many things people may not be aware of and may be of general interest including:
The group chief executive Simon Weldon who spoke about the hospital’s work over the past year.
There was an excellent presentation on the way “drive through” blood testing had been used for patients on blood thinners - such a good idea and one that could be expanded
The innovative keyhole surgery on the spine that had been developed in 2021 (which showed despite Covid that research was going on) and enabled a more rapid recovery for patients
More than 4,000 patients with an emergency heart condition from the surrounding area had been taken to KGH which is recognised as a centre of excellence for such procedures.
The quality report discussed assessments against the standards for nutrition and hydration which is something the governors initiated a while ago.
Lead governor Peter Woolliscroft who has written previous articles spoke about the showcase and the way these articles had been well received.
