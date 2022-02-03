HELEN BACH COLUMN: Who dared to call Boris 'a man of the people'?

Allegations of lockdown breaches at Downing Street continue as Boris Johnson fights for his future

But I’m going to hazard a guess that this topic is still likely to run for a while... so let’s discuss the tribulations of our current prime minister.

There have been a few shocking revelations of late, some of which I guess we’ll have to put to one side until all the official reports and investigations are released in full.

I must say I think Sue Gray sounds like quite a character. I read that she used to run a bar in Northern Ireland during The Troubles and her husband is a well-known country & western singer.

According to this article, she also talked her way out of an attempted hijacking of her car by the IRA.

I’d certainly like to meet and have a drink with her; I imagine she has some interesting tales to tell!

Anyway, that’s not the shocking revelation to which I’m referring.

I was surprised to see the nearby constituency of Rutland and Melton was constantly referred to as part of the ‘Red Wall’ of newly-Conservative seats.

As far as I can recall, this has always been Tory; Sir Alan Duncan was its previous MP. To the best of my knowledge it’s never been Labour.

A group of MPs having a discussion about recent events has been labelled the ‘Pork Pie Plot’ because it apparently took place in Alicia Kearns’ office, the current Rutland and Melton MP.

Cue a flurry of journalists heading to Melton Mowbray to speak to the locals and to eat pork pies.

I’m not knocking it: I’m quite partial to a Dickinson & Morris myself, in moderation.

But then came the shocking revelation, at least in my eyes. A man who was interviewed said he used to like Boris because he was, and I quote, ‘a man of the people’.

Now Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson might be many things, but never did I think I’d hear anyone describe the Eton-educated, Oxford graduate as that!