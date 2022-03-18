HELEN BACH COLUMN: Generosity lifts spirits during these dark days

Many mothers have abandoned their children’s pushchairs while fleeing from Ukraine into Poland. Across the border, Polish mums have donated replacement prams to the refugees

To see the pushchairs lined up in a train station, left by Polish mums for Ukrainian mothers to use on arrival in their country, gave me that hope. A kind act, such a thoughtful gesture, from one mother to another.

The poignant picture was a reminder that war is indiscriminate, and that innocents are fleeing their homes leaving literally everything behind.

It also made me think that maybe if there were more women in positions of power throughout the world, then perhaps we wouldn’t be in this mess, but that’s a discussion for another day.

In every town and village throughout this country there are people doing their best to help the people of Ukraine, collecting clothing, supplies, giving money.

The Baptist Church in Gretton, for instance, held a coffee morning and raised £700 in a couple of hours. That’s an amazing sum of money in such a short space of time, so well done to everybody who took part.

My daughter’s school is having a non-uniform day when they are wearing blue and yellow clothing to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and donating money to charities supporting them. Many other schools are doing similar events.

The nightly news programmes remain bleak, and the first-hand stories are shocking, making difficult viewing.

But more shocking are the social media posts claiming that the war is not real, a fabrication of the West, using old pictures from film sets to illustrate this ludicrous suggestion.

At a time when we are better connected and informed than ever before, ironically there are also more ways to spout propaganda and lies.