COLUMN: Oliver Wicksteed November 2024

Christmas may still be six weeks away but the team at Wicksteed Park has been working hard for months on lots of festive events for all the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the hugely-popular festive experience, the legendary Christmas Party Nights and our “Twist and Shout at Christmas” Day Time Shows, the park has also launched a new event that is sure to get tails wagging.

The Santa Paws in the Park dog competition will give local pooches the chance to join in the fun from noon to 2pm on Saturday November 30, with festive pups being invited to try and win one of the following categories:

· Best Dog Christmas jumper

Wicksteed Park gears up for Christmas

· Waggiest tail

· Best trick with a Christmas theme

· Prettiest Pooch

· Most Handsome Hound

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Best 6 legs with a Christmas theme (owners and dogs!)

Entry to the competition categories is £2 per entry and spaces for each category are limited so make sure to enter now to secure your place.

General entry to the event is free.

If your pet pooch has always dreamt of riding the Wicksteed Park train, why not make their festive wish come true. At 3pm on November 30, the train will be departing from “Woofsteed” station for a special dog-friendly journey, so not why grab your ticket to ride! Tickets are £3 per human. Head on over to the Garden Café after your journey and treat your furry friend to a puppacino.

The unforgettable Wicksteed Park family experience offers a family meet and greet with Santa Claus, so they can share all their Christmas wishes before choosing a present from the Elf’s Workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets, which cost £15 per person, also allow visitors to enjoy a wonderful day exploring everything else on offer, including a ride on the Wicksteed Railway, boarding at the North Pole Station, and visiting Santa Claus’ very own reindeer.

Bookings are being taken from 10am to 5pm every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 22 as well as Monday December 23 and Tuesday December 24.

Finally, if you fancy expressing your creativity in the run up to Christmas, join us for our free drop-in Crafternoon taster session for adults in the Learning Centre from 11am to 3pm on Sunday November 17.

For further details on all our festive events, go to wicksteedpark.org

We are delighted that we have something for everyone – even people’s pet dogs!