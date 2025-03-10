Column: Oliver Wicksteed March 2025

In just a few weeks Wicksteed Park will be opening up its rides and attractions for the Easter holidays, and work is well under way to ensure everything is ready.

Our Easter Eggstravaganza runs from April 5 to April 21, offering the chance for the whole family to enjoy some thrills, laughter and fun.

Wristbands start from just £22, giving unlimited access to an array of rides and attractions and there are also family tickets available, starting from just £56 for a family of three.

All the family favourites will be open, such as Dinosaur Valley, the Water Chute, Jolly Jockeys, Wicky’s Farmyard and the Railway, along with our newly-refurbished Crazy Golf, which is already proving very popular.

Dinosaur Valley

If you can’t wait until Easter, we’ve lined up fun-filled weekends throughout March, when you can enjoy rides on the Railway, Carousel, Sway Rider, and visit Wicky’s Farmyard, with wristbands priced at just £7 per person. Individual tickets are also available for £3 per person per ride.

As with Easter, children under 0.9m get to experience the joy of Easter for FREE with an accompanying paying adult.

Tickets and wristbands will be available at the Gift Shop on the day of your visit, or you can book online now at wicksteedpark.org

Our work to secure a sustainable future for the park is progressing well and our new Head of Fundraising Allison Waterhouse is already busying herself out and about in the community, meeting people and organisations who have offered their support.

Allison has more than 20 years’ experience in fundraising, event management, and corporate partnerships and has previously worked with children’s charity KidsOut, Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes and The Salvation Army Trading Company, as well as heading a team of regional fundraisers at Marie Curie.

The full-time fundraising team and strategy she will oversee has been aided by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with a grant of £250,000, and if you would like to donate you can do so via the homepage on our website or by visiting www.justgiving.com/wicksteedcharitabletrust