Column: Oliver Wicksteed July 2024

The days are ticking by and it will soon be the school holidays, so the team at Wicksteed Park have been working hard to ensure they deliver an action-packed summer, where you can dive into days filled with family thrills, exciting attractions, and unforgettable moments.

It is clear that money is tight for many families so we are determined to provide great value for money and are constantly enhancing what we have to offer.

To help you enjoy all the fun, the park has launched a range of discounted family wristbands, costing just £56 (family of three), £72 (family of four) and £88 (family of five), offering a saving of up to £12.

We’ve also reduced pre-booked, dated wristbands to just £20, held individual ride tickets at £3 and now children under 0.9m go for free when accompanied by someone who has paid for a ticket or wristband.

Dinosaur Valley

In recent years, as part of its commitment to add even more fun and excitement for visitors, the park has added the Galaxy Invaders ride, The Garden Wheel, Meerkat Manor and regular daytime shows featuring Wicky Bear and friends at Wicky Bear’s Theatre.

You can also visit the animals at Wicky’s Farmyard – including our newest “celebrity” Ronaldo the goat, who you may have seen or read about for his talent of predicting the football scores at this summer’s Euro 24 football tournament.

All are included in the wristband price – as are family favourites such as our famous train, the Water Chute, Dinosaur Valley rollercoaster, Rocky River Falls, the Paratrooper, the Dodgems, the Train, Sway Rider, the Carousel and our brand-new Jolly Jockeys ride down by the lakeside.

Don’t forget to let off steam in the playground or practise your castle building skills in one of the sandpits. If you need to escape the thrills, why not take a stroll around our beautiful lake or head through the arboretum and pick up one of the park trails.