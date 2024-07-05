Column: Oliver Wicksteed July 2024
It is clear that money is tight for many families so we are determined to provide great value for money and are constantly enhancing what we have to offer.
To help you enjoy all the fun, the park has launched a range of discounted family wristbands, costing just £56 (family of three), £72 (family of four) and £88 (family of five), offering a saving of up to £12.
We’ve also reduced pre-booked, dated wristbands to just £20, held individual ride tickets at £3 and now children under 0.9m go for free when accompanied by someone who has paid for a ticket or wristband.
In recent years, as part of its commitment to add even more fun and excitement for visitors, the park has added the Galaxy Invaders ride, The Garden Wheel, Meerkat Manor and regular daytime shows featuring Wicky Bear and friends at Wicky Bear’s Theatre.
You can also visit the animals at Wicky’s Farmyard – including our newest “celebrity” Ronaldo the goat, who you may have seen or read about for his talent of predicting the football scores at this summer’s Euro 24 football tournament.
All are included in the wristband price – as are family favourites such as our famous train, the Water Chute, Dinosaur Valley rollercoaster, Rocky River Falls, the Paratrooper, the Dodgems, the Train, Sway Rider, the Carousel and our brand-new Jolly Jockeys ride down by the lakeside.
Don’t forget to let off steam in the playground or practise your castle building skills in one of the sandpits. If you need to escape the thrills, why not take a stroll around our beautiful lake or head through the arboretum and pick up one of the park trails.
So remember, if you are worried about the children getting bored, all the park’s attractions are now open each weekend and throughout the summer holidays.
