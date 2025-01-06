Column: Oliver Wicksteed January 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After all the excitement and activity in the run up to Christmas, the quieter days this month help highlight just how diverse the contribution Wicksteed Park makes to people’s lives actually is.

The park’s free-to-access green spaces inspire people to enjoy the countryside as part of a fit and healthy lifestyle and are invaluable to people seeking respite, sanctuary and a bit of peace and quiet at this time of year.

It’s easy to forget as you wander around the lake or through the arboretum that the park’s unique heritage as the birthplace of modern-day play equipment and the work of its founder Charles Wicksteed makes it of global significance.

Unlike much of the UK, where people enjoy publicly-funded parks and green spaces, owned and run by local councils and aided by council-tax payers’ money, Wicksteed Park is owned and run by a charity. The Wicksteed Charitable Trust receives very little Government or local authority funding and relies on generating its own income, charitable donations and support from bodies such as The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Despite that, it maintains free access to its green spaces at a rising cost of over £1million per year.

Those green spaces are a combination of a 281-acre estate including 147 acres of historic listed parkland. As well as rides and attractions, the park has amazing gardens, walking trails, a nature reserve and its water meadows are a beautiful habitat full of sedges, reeds, wildflowers and numerous species of birds.

The park is also a hub for community events and functions and the Pavilion provides a unique venue for weddings, functions, parties and business events.

Since the pandemic, the park has faced multiple pressures which affect its day-to-day running costs including rising utility bills, rising Minimum Wages, increased National Insurance payments and rising insurance premiums, and general inflationary pressures.

An estimated 3,000 hours of labour is needed each year just to mow the grass. Emptying the litter bins costs over £40k a year, the annual insurance bill is around £200k per annum.

However, the park is still free-to-enter and open to everyone 364 days a year, as Charles Wicksteed wanted, and the Trust is working extremely hard to keep it that way.