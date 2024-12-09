Column: Oliver Wicksteed December 2024

It was so lovely to see that the “Wicksteed Park is for everyone” ethos is extended to pets as well as humans, when more than 120 dogs and their owners took part in our hugely successful Santa Paws in the Park competition recently.

Lots of people also came to watch the festive pooches compete in a range of categories, including Best Dog Christmas jumper, Waggiest tail, Best trick with a Christmas theme, Prettiest Pooch, Most Handsome Hound and Best 6 legs with a Christmas theme (owners and dogs!).

It just goes to show that the park isn’t just all about rides and attractions but is also a hub for fun events that can be enjoyed by the whole community and we look forward to hosting Santa Paws in the Park again next year.

Staying with the animal theme, Santa’s reindeer Dasher and Dancer have already made themselves at home at the park and are one of the star attractions at our Christmas at Wicksteed Park family experience.

Wicksteed Christmas

The attraction offers a family meet and greet with Santa Claus, so you can share all their Christmas wishes before choosing a present from the Elf’s Workshop.

Tickets, which cost £15 per person, also allow visitors to enjoy a wonderful day exploring everything else on offer, including a ride on the Wicksteed Railway, boarding at the North Pole Station.

Bookings are being taken from 10am to 5pm every Saturday and Sunday to December 22 as well as Monday December 23 and Tuesday December 24.

Park staff and suppliers are working with Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh again this year to ensure all children in Northamptonshire have a gift to open this Christmas.

The park’s reception is acting as a drop off point for donations of brand-new and unopened gifts, toys, make-up, gift vouchers, toiletries, socks and sweet treats to help make this happen.

Finally, a special word for our Friends at Kettering Town FC for their heroic efforts in the FA Cup. Everyone at the park was cheering them on and they were so unlucky not to progress to the third round.

Wicky Bear was also very grateful to get his photo taken with the trophy during the run-up to the game against Doncaster Rovers. It was a busy week for the park mascot as he also put in a guest appearance at Kettering Christmas Lights switch-on.

The park’s legendary Christmas Party Nights and our “Twist and Shout at Christmas” Day Time Shows are also in full swing, so it is definitely beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.