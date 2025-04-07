Column: Oliver Wicksteed Column April 2025

Wicky Bear

After a couple of years when cloud and rain has seemed to dominate most of the holidays, it has been wonderful to see the start of the Easter break blessed with such lovely weather.

The park looks magnificent in the sunshine and the team, along with our wonderful volunteers, have worked incredibly hard to make sure everything is ready for visitors to enjoy – and you can’t beat a bit of good weather to encourage people to come and enjoy a day out with us..

The park’s rides and attractions are open every day until April 21 – and as an added bonus, we’ve moved our annual World Puddle Jumping Championships from October to April – so competitors can splash about in the warm weather.

Competitors can submit videos of themselves jumping in naturally-formed puddles at Wicksteed Park, puddles that they’ve made or found elsewhere, and even paddling pools, with the winner being announced in the week commencing April 21.

Those taking part in the championships can submit their video entries in the comments on the Puddle Jumping posts on the Wicksteed Park Facebook page.

Puddle jumpers who visit Wicksteed Park can also enjoy the rides and explore the attractions and say hello to park mascot Wicky Bear as he strolls around the park.

All the family favourites will be open throughout Easter, such as Dinosaur Valley, the Water Chute, Jolly Jockeys, Wicky’s Farmyard and the Railway, along with the newly-refurbished Crazy Golf.

Visitors can enjoy a round of our Pig n Putt course and have a climb on the brand-new climbing tractor, perfect for keeping little ones occupied.

Wristbands start from just £22 and there are also family tickets available starting from just £56 for a family of three.

Children under 0.9m get to experience the joy of Easter for FREE with an accompanying paying adult.

Tickets are also now on sale for our Easter Bunny Ball, which is being held from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on April 17. The whole family can enjoy fun party games and dance along with the one and only Wicky Bear

And our Magic of the Musicals show from noon to 4pm on April offers a spellbinding afternoon full of musicals and a delicious afternoon tea.