COLUMN: Oliver Wicksteed

Part of his vision when he opened the park in 1921 was to inspire and encourage exercise and play to enhance families' health and wellbeing.

So it is fantastic to see that the park is offering people a chance to do just that, as part of the North Northamptonshire Council Wellbeing Walks initiative.

Wellbeing Walks are volunteer led, fun, free and friendly local walking groups open to all ages and abilities. There are currently more than 20 across North Northamptonshire.

The Wicksteed walk meets every Wednesday at 10am outside Carlo’s Courtyard restaurant and offers a 60-minute stroll around the park, led by staff or volunteers.

It’s a great way to talk to the people who maintain and run the park, as well as learning more about the place and giving feedback.

Everyone is welcome on the walks, no matter what age or ability, although children under the age of 16 need to be accompanied by an adult.

There is no need to book, just arrive 10 minutes early for your first walk to complete a registration form.

Another initiative aimed at maximising public use of the park is the Time 4 Tots promotion. On selected dates in May and June toddlers and their adults can also explore the park and some of its attractions for as little as £10 per person, if wristbands are pre-booked via the park’s website.

If it is the rides and thrills you are after, all the park’s attractions will be open each weekend in May and throughout the half-term holidays, so you can enjoy rides like Dinosaur Valley, The Garden Wheel and Rocky River Falls or favourites such as the Paratrooper, the Dodgems, the Train, Sway Rider and the Carousel.

There’s also the Galaxy Invaders ride, Meerkat Manor, Wicky’s Farmyard and regular daytime shows featuring Wicky Bear and friends at Wicky Bear’s Theatre.

