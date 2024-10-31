Autumn Budget delivers real change for Northampton

The Autumn Budget announced today marks a significant turning point for Northampton, delivering targeted investment in our public services, infrastructure, and local economy, says Mike Reader, Member of Parliament for Northampton South.

The Budget includes a major boost for the NHS, with £22.6 billion additional funding by 2025-26 to deliver 40,000 more appointments every week. For Northampton General Hospital, this means more resources to cut waiting times and improve patient care. The investment in mental health services, including 8,500 additional staff, will help address the growing mental health challenges we face locally.

Education receives significant attention, with £2.3 billion added to the core schools budget. Reader particularly welcomed the £1 billion increase in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) funding: "As someone who regularly meets with parents struggling to access SEND support for their children, this investment is crucial for Northampton's families."

For local businesses, the Federation of Small Businesses' Policy Chair Tina McKenzie highlighted the positive impact of doubling the Employment Allowance: “Increasing the employment allowance for small businesses by a record amount is a very welcome move and we’re pleased the Chancellor has heard us loud and clear. More than doubling it, from £5,000 to £10,500, will shield the smallest employers from the jobs tax, therefore is a pro-jobs prioritisation in a tough Budget. Meanwhile, extending business rates relief, albeit at a lower level, for small firms in retail, hospitality and leisure will mitigate a potential cliff-edge tax hike for those in some of the toughest sectors."

Local resident Nick Smith echoed this sentiment: "As a small business owner, what I wanted was clarity. And, now I have that. The measures in the budget to help businesses like mine are positive, and we can now look forward and plan for growth, rather than the worrying we've had to do over the past few years of Conservative policy flip-flop."

The Budget also addresses Northampton's infrastructure needs, with nearly £1.6 billion allocated for local roads maintenance. This investment will help tackle the pothole crisis affecting our streets. Furthermore, £2.4 billion has been committed over two years for flood resilience, crucial for areas of Northampton that have faced flooding challenges.

The Institution of Civil Engineers' David Hawkes praised the Budget's approach to infrastructure: “In the Budget, the government set out its aim to drive more private investment in the UK's infrastructure. The National Infrastructure Commission says UK investment must reach around £80 billion per year in the 2030s – up from around £55 billion per year over the last decade. Much of that will need to come from the private sector.”

For working people in West Northamptonshire, the Budget delivers a significant pay rise, with up to 9,900 local workers set to benefit from the 6.7% increase in the National Living Wage. This represents an additional £1,400 a year for full-time workers on the National Living Wage.

This Budget represents real change for Northampton. After years of short-term thinking, we're finally seeing the long-term investment and planning our town needs. From strengthening our NHS to supporting local businesses and improving our infrastructure, this Budget delivers for Northampton South.