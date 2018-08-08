Officer's plea to find missing Northampton woman, Natasha

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a Northampton woman who has gone missing.

Natasha Stanley, 30, was last seen in Kettering Road, Northampton, yesterday (Tuesday, August 7) wearing faded blue jeans, black Nike trainers, a blue t-shirt and a black hoody.

She has links to the Basingstoke area, a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said.

Officers are urging Natasha to make contact with them to let them know she is safe and well and are appealing for her or anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to contact them on 101.