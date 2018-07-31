Harry Kane £5 notes have entered circulation – and they could be worth up to £50,000

A limited number of £5 featuring the face of England captain Harry Kane have entered circulation - and they are valued at a whopping £50,000

Only six notes featuring engravings of the 2018 World Cup’s Golden Boot winner have been produced, making them extremely rare.

Harry Kane �5 notes have entered circulation and could be worth �50,000

The notes have been designed by micro-engraver Graham Short, who also created four limited edition Jane Austin notes in 2016.

The Harry Kane fivers feature a 5mm portrait of the England captain as well as the engraving ‘World Cup Golden Boot winner 2018’ – meaning you will have to be eagle eyed to make sure you don’t miss the design.

According to experts the notes could fetch as much as £50,000 – that’s the deposit for a house sorted, or a round the world trip!

While six of the notes have been created, one has been kept by Mr Short and another has been given to the Football Association (FA).

Speaking to The Mirror, Mr Short said: ‘I was watching the World Cup, as many people were, and it looked like Harry Kane would get the Golden Boot and when he did I started thinking it would be great to mark that by putting his portrait on a £5 note.’

The first Harry Kane fiver entered circulation in Meriden, in the West Midlands, and Mr Short believes it could go in any direction.

He also spent one of the £5 notes in the same cafe in Edinburgh where J.K. Rowling started writing the first Harry Potter – which was because he liked ‘the magical feeling of that’.

A Harry Kane fiver also entered circulation in the Welsh Town of Merthyr Tydfil because that is where Mr Short’s father was born.

The last one will be distributed in Northern Ireland this weekend.

The notes have been insured for £50,000 and Mr Short believes anyone who finds one of the Harry Kane fivers will be able to fetch that amount at auction.