Off-Road bike officer makes drugs bust in Rushden

This drugs haul was discovered by police after a routine stop and search turned into a chase.

Officers were on proactive patrols around Rushden looking for people causing a nuisance on off-road motorcycles on Saturday.

They came across a male driving this green off-roader who ran off but was caught in Greenway by PC Paul Mitchinson on his police bike.

The suspect was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and was arrested for posession with intent to supply class As.

The Northants Tactical Support Team were also on the scene along with police dogs, who also helped to recover other items.

The suspect has since been released while an investigation takes place.

The off-roadster driven by the suspect