Nursing recruitment day for Corby, Daventry and Wellingborough hospitals

A nursing recruitment day is being held later this month for positions at a number of hospitals in the county.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is holding the recruitment day at Isebrook Hospital, Wellingborough, between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, January 26.

The day will provide an opportunity for both newly qualified and experienced nurses find out more about working within the county’s facilities, as well as provide the opportunity to be interviewed on the day for roles of interest. Many of the available roles can also be rotational to community-based district nurse and intermediate care teams, as well as hospices, to advance learning and skill development opportunities.

Community hospitals provide step up and step down facilities to avoid acute hospital admissions and facilitate early discharge:

Isebrook Hospital at Wellingborough:

Hazelwood ward - responds to patients with long-term conditions, rehabilitation needs, including dedicated stroke rehabilitation care.

Beechwood Unit - provides inpatient medical rehabilitation for primarily younger adults with neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, spinal disease, strokes, acute brain injury resulting primarily in physical disability.

Danetre Hospital in Daventry:

Responds to patients with long term conditions, acute hospital avoidance and dedicated palliative care beds.

Corby Community Hospital:

Responds to patients requiring on going rehabilitation needs following acute episodes of care and long term condition management.

Clinical practice and service development facilitator Vanessa Cross said: “This is an excited opportunity for dedicated and highly motivated professionals to join our teams to provide high quality, safe, compassionate care across Northamptonshire.

“If you’re a newly qualified general nurse looking for the right experience to consolidate your learning or, an experienced nurse who would like to further develop their skills and management abilities then we would like to hear from you.”

Senior ward matron Rita Reeves said: “Multidisciplinary working is key across our wards, and we offer a holistic approach to patient care.

“NHFT is a fantastic organisation to be part of, as demonstrated by our recent CQC Outstanding and Health Service Journal Trust of the Year accolade.”

For more information about the vacancies available, or to pre-register for an interview, click here.

Alternatively, you can visit www.nhft.work and click on the current vacancies nursing section.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along their CVs as well as supporting documents.