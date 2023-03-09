Northamptonshire's Travis Perkins plc launches landmark 10,000 apprentices target

Travis Perkins plc has launched a landmark target to train 10,000 apprentices by 2030.

The target was unveiled at the company’s inaugural apprenticeship graduation ceremony, held this week at Franklin's Gardens stadium, home of Northampton Saints Rugby Club, which celebrated the successes of this year’s 382 apprentice graduates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 250 apprentice graduates and industry partners were in attendance.

Travis Perkins plc launches landmark 10,000 apprentices target in Northampton this week

The target aims to support 10,000 individuals to complete an apprenticeship in the construction industry by the end of 2030.

Apprenticeships will help to address a skills shortage, including for ‘green skills’ which will be required to help develop the next generation workforce in construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A more diverse and skilled workforce is the key to unlock sustainable growth within the sector and the UK economy more widely, whether this be through retrofitting the UK’s ageing housing stock, for both private and social housing, as well as delivering energy efficient new homes and commercial and infrastructure projects.

The construction sector is suffering from a skills shortage with industry sources estimating the need for over 200,000 new workers by 2027 to meet forecast demand.

Travis Perkins plc aims to create the Next Generation Workforce by encouraging individuals to join the construction industry through its diverse range of entry level programmes as well as upskill those already in role, with its career development apprenticeships.

The group is already a leading provider of apprenticeships with more than 1,250 apprentices currently on programmes nationwide, which it recently extended to the wider industry via the Builders Merchants Federation, to attract new and more diverse talent to construction, and to accelerate the learning of new skills needed to sustain the industry for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With several of our European neighbours prioritising skills, it is important that the UK does not fall behind and maintains its reputation as a world-leader in education.

A growing range of skill sets is required to deliver the UK's priorities on achieving Net-Zero and delivering sustainable growth.

Travis Perkins is also committed to becoming an industry-leading employer of diverse teams with apprenticeships a major tool in attracting and developing greater diversity in the construction industry.

Of the 382 apprentice graduates celebrated at today’s graduation ceremony, Travis Perkins is pleased to confirm that over 40 per cent are women, up from 32 per cent the prior year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Roberts, CEO of Travis Perkins plc, said: “I am delighted to be announcing this ambitious target to train the next generation of apprentices.

"Ensuring our country is equipped with the right skills to deliver a greener, more sustainable future for our built environment is essential.

“We aim to bring in fresh talent; improve the diversity of our industry, and upskill existing colleagues, at a time when net zero and new safety legislation means the building and construction industry is undergoing its biggest shake-up for more than 30 years.

“Apprenticeships are fundamental to ensuring that the industry has the skills we need to deliver on net zero, retrofitting buildings, looking after our rich built heritage in every town and city, and creating a built environment that we can all be proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said: “Travis Perkins is a skills and apprenticeships powerhouse, and I’m delighted that since training its 1000th apprentice, the company is not resting on its laurels and is aiming for an amazing 10,000 apprentices by 2030.

“This is exactly the kind of initiative which will extend the ladder of opportunity to people from all backgrounds across the country and help them to secure sustainable, fulfilling work.

"I hope other businesses follow this blueprint for success as I continue to work with employers to incentivise people to learn the skills which are crucial to keeping our economy and our country moving.”

Emma Rose, chief HR officer at Travis Perkins plc, added: “We are committed to building better communities and enriching lives, and today’s exciting announcement will create lots of new opportunities for people to earn whilst they learn and open doors which otherwise may have remained closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad