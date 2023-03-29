Northamptonshire's Prop-Search clinches another major industry award as it celebrates 15 years in business

Prop-Search has clinched another major industry award, reinforcing its position as the pre-eminent commercial property agent across Northamptonshire and the Midlands - in the year it celebrates 15 years of trading.

The national property publication, Estates Gazette has awarded Prop-Search ‘The Most Active Agency’ in Northamptonshire following an impressive year of commercial deals.

The deals competition is an independent survey based on Radius Data Exchange, which provides a detailed breakdown of full-year transaction volumes on both national and regional levels, and across various property types - industrial, office, retail and leisure sectors, and investment markets.

Prop-Search

Simon Toseland, a director of Prop-Search, said: “Since 2008 we have won more awards for commercial property transactions in Northamptonshire than any other UK agent.

"Indeed, we’ve won awards in 10 out of the 15 years we’ve been trading - the first coming just three years from forming the business in 2011.

“This is a fantastic achievement especially when you consider our competition.”

Simon added: “This is a true reflection of our detailed knowledge of the Northamptonshire market and its businesses.

Prop-Search

"We pride ourselves on our interaction with the regional occupier market, as well as working closely with investors and landlords.”

In every sector of the commercial property industry, Prop-Search says it offers unrivalled market knowledge and experience across Northamptonshire and the Midlands.

This enables the company to evaluate and advise on value trends, take up, supply and demand; not only providing essential information in helping businesses and landlords in rent reviews, leasing and purchasing, but also assisting developers in understanding the viability of development.

As well as working on more than a million sq ft of rent review and lease renewal work, the Prop-Search team is currently advising on the UK’s largest Combined Renewable Energy Park - based in North Northamptonshire - generating close to 200GWh from wind and solar.

The project boasts an associated Innovation & Science Park, with a direct wire power feed from the Energy Park at a pivotal time as the cost and supply of energy continues to have a more influential impact on businesses, and the role of sustainable renewable energy generation fast becomes a priority.

Prop-Search was also ranked in fifth place in both the industrial and retail markets in the East Midlands, with associate director Samantha Jones securing a mention as being ranked as the sixth Most Active Agent in the East Midlands.

She was the only Northamptonshire surveyor to be appear in the top 10 listing.