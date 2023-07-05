Northamptonshire's Panther Logistics charity team aims to be a runaway success

Big-hearted team members at Panther Logistics announced their latest charity efforts to raise money for the company’s corporate charity, Over The Wall Children’s Charity.

Members of the Panther team in Northampton and from depots across the company’s extensive UK network, are joining forces to run for miles to raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

Training is underway for multiple members of the Panther team as they spend their summer pounding the pavements to get fit for their latest charity challenge.

Panther Logistics fundraising runners

The fitness feat will see a total of 13 Panther colleagues collectively taking part in this year’s Royal Parks Half Marathon taking place this October, with miles of the route traversing four of London’s eight Royal Parks, including Hyde Park, The Green Park, St James’s Park and Kensington Gardens.

The determined runners’ efforts are part of Panther’s pledge to provide ongoing support and raise money for the charity Over The Wall, which provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites in the UK.

Through its Camp in the Cloud the charity also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person.

Vicki Barber, head of people and engagement at Panther Logistics, said: “We are thrilled that so many of our team members from all departments across the company are putting their best foot forward to train for this fitness fundraiser.

“We will also be staging some additional activities to help boost our overall fundraising in a bid to raise thousands more for this fantastic charity, which is close to all our hearts.”

Christopher Pitts, corporate partnerships manager at Over The Wall, added: “The Royal Parks Half Marathon will be one of Over The Wall’s largest challenge events in 2023, and Panther Logistics making up the majority of our corporate runners is absolutely incredible.

"Panther Logistics continue to raise the bar on both fundraising and engagement numbers in their charity events, and we’re delighted that so many people have gotten involved this year.

"Thanks to every single one of them, and best of luck with all of your training and fundraising over the coming months… we’re looking forward to cheering you all on in London.”