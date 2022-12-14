Northamptonshire teenager named St John Ambulance District Cadet of the Year 2023
A 16-year-old St John Ambulance volunteer from Northamptonshire has won a role as one of the top St John Ambulance Cadets in England
Saoirse O’Reilly, who lives in Northampton, scooped the title of the 2023 Northamptonshire District Cadet of the Year at a recent competition.
She will represent her fellow Cadets in Northamptonshire throughout 2023 at public and St John Ambulance events.
In a competition designed to single out the district’s most outstanding St John Ambulance Cadet, Saoirse had to complete a first aid challenge to demonstrate her life saving abilities and take part in a team building exercise as well as give a presentation and be interviewed by judges.
She will join several other Cadets to compete for one of the Regional Cadet of the Year roles and to become the National Cadet of the Year at a weekend event in February 2023.
Saoirse, who is a corporal in the Northampton Castle Cadet Unit, also helps out at Duston Badger Unit as a Cadet Volunteer helper and is currently studying a T level in Health (Adult Nursing) at Northampton College; her ultimate aim is to become a qualified osteopath.