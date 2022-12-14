Northamptonshire teenager named St John Ambulance District Cadet of the Year 2023

Saoirse O’Reilly, who lives in Northampton, scooped the title of the 2023 Northamptonshire District Cadet of the Year at a recent competition.

She will represent her fellow Cadets in Northamptonshire throughout 2023 at public and St John Ambulance events.

In a competition designed to single out the district’s most outstanding St John Ambulance Cadet, Saoirse had to complete a first aid challenge to demonstrate her life saving abilities and take part in a team building exercise as well as give a presentation and be interviewed by judges.

She will join several other Cadets to compete for one of the Regional Cadet of the Year roles and to become the National Cadet of the Year at a weekend event in February 2023.