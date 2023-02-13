Northamptonshire SMEs set to shine

Photo includes (L-R) Ashley Riley Communications (Awards Judge) and Starlight Digital, (SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2023 Gold Partner)

The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards are this year collaborating with NN Pulse/Business Times. Having supported the awards for many years they have stepped up to ensure their members have the very best marketing opportunities available, to grow their business.

The launch took place at the impressive Cirrus Suite in Sywell on Wednesday, February 8, where attendees met the supporting partners, networked with fellow businesses, and found out more about entering the 2023 awards.

Speaking on behalf of the SME Awards, awards director Damian Cummins said: “We are now in our seventh year of these prestigious awards. I would like to thank all our partners whose support allows the best of the counties businesses to get recognised for their success.”

The awards are now open and all local Northamptonshire businesses can enter at: www.smenorthants.co.uk

Businesses can enter up to three categories and entries will close on Thursday, March 16, at 3pm.