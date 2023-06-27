Northamptonshire schools team up to showcase students' talent in ‘creative design’ exhibition

Talented students from three schools have had their work showcased in a ‘creative design’ exhibition.

The exhibition, which was held earlier this month, featured work from students across a range of year groups and departments including Art, Media, Photography, Product Design, Engineering and A-Level Artwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was created by a consortium of students from three local schools; The Ferrers School, Huxlow Academy and Rushden Academy.

Student proudly showing off their creative designs at exhibition

Students produced some ground-breaking and imaginative work for the exhibition, that explored exciting subjects and areas of study.

Themes included equality, youth culture, music, the environment, consumer culture and memories.

The products on display had been thoughtfully designed to solve problems, improve everyday life and entertain the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One student from The Ferrers School said: “I really enjoyed the opportunity to explore themes that are personal to me.

"I think it made the resulting designs more interesting and it was an honour to share them with the wider community at the exhibition.”

As the creative industries in the UK continue to grow, so do the creative faculties at the Ferrers School, which is part of Meridian Trust.

The school has some ambitious students who are keen to express themselves and move these industries forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several of the school’s A-level students will soon be progressing to further education, to study creative subjects including Fine Art, Illustration and Architecture.

Principal of The Ferrers School, Angela Smith, said: “I am in awe of the creativity and talent that our students have shown at this exhibition.

"I know how excited they were to be able to share their pieces with the wider community and the response from attendees was truly fantastic.

"I couldn’t be prouder.”

The school is known for its forward-thinking approach to Art, Design, Media, Photography and Engineering and students have been highly commended for their ambitious mindset, signalling a bright future for the creative design industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad