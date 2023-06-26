News you can trust since 1897
Northamptonshire schools compete at 'science Olympics'

It sounded like great fun!
By Gemma BaileyContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Pitsford School Juniors TeamPitsford School Juniors Team
Pitsford School Juniors Team

Budding scientists took part in a series of experiments and timed challenges at a Northamptonshire school’s ‘science Olympics’.

Pitsford School hosted eight local schools this year who each entered a teamRepresented were Pitsford Primary School, Spratton Hall, Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School, The Duston School, Brixworth Primary, Mawsley Community Primary and St Luke's CE Primary as well as a team from Pitsford School’s Junior School.

Some of the favourite events at this year’s competition were flame tests, a biggest bubble competition, orienteering using science clues and the elephant’s toothpaste experiment. The day finished with a competition to launch each team’s designed rocket the furthest distance using a rocket launcher.

Rocket Launching CompetitionRocket Launching Competition
Rocket Launching Competition
Mrs Cowling, head of biology at Pitsford School, oversees the science Olympics each year and the responsibility of working out who won based on points scored for each experiment rested with her. This year’s winners were Mawsley Community Primary School and Pitsford School headteacher Dr Walker presented them with trophies. All participants received a medal and certificate.

Mrs Cowling said: “Our science Olympics competition has been running for a number of years and the absolute best part of the day is seeing the children’s faces light up when they see all the experiments.

"It’s so important that children have practical hands on experience to encourage their love of science. It’s a lovely tradition and we will continue to host the science Olympics at Pitsford School for many years to come.”

