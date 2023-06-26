Northamptonshire schools compete at 'science Olympics'

Pitsford School Juniors Team

Budding scientists took part in a series of experiments and timed challenges at a Northamptonshire school’s ‘science Olympics’.

Pitsford School hosted eight local schools this year who each entered a teamRepresented were Pitsford Primary School, Spratton Hall, Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School, The Duston School, Brixworth Primary, Mawsley Community Primary and St Luke's CE Primary as well as a team from Pitsford School’s Junior School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the favourite events at this year’s competition were flame tests, a biggest bubble competition, orienteering using science clues and the elephant’s toothpaste experiment. The day finished with a competition to launch each team’s designed rocket the furthest distance using a rocket launcher.

Rocket Launching Competition

Mrs Cowling, head of biology at Pitsford School, oversees the science Olympics each year and the responsibility of working out who won based on points scored for each experiment rested with her. This year’s winners were Mawsley Community Primary School and Pitsford School headteacher Dr Walker presented them with trophies. All participants received a medal and certificate.

Mrs Cowling said: “Our science Olympics competition has been running for a number of years and the absolute best part of the day is seeing the children’s faces light up when they see all the experiments.